Cindicator (CND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.