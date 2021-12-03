Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Cinemark worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $15.75 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.