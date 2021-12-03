Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 354,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GSLC opened at $91.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42.

