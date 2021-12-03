Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.66% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $472,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $104.91.

