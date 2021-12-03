Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.15 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97.

