Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

