Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,242 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $100.72 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

