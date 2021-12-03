Clarius Group LLC Buys 775 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 152,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

