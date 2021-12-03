Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.14 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.