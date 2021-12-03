Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

