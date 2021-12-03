Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.