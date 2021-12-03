Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 22,401 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $6,318,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,577. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

