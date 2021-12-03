Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 7,687 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

