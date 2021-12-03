CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of CLPS Incorporation worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.