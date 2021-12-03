Club Atletico Independiente Achieves Market Cap of $743,393.12 (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $743,393.12 and $11,031.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

