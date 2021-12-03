CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) PT Raised to $5.50

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) had its price target increased by Greenridge Global from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNFinance stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

