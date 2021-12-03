Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Co-Diagnostics worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

