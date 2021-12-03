Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 5,105 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

