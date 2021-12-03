Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.04. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.78 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

