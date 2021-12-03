Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,965 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.