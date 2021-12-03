Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.89 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.11 ($0.58). Approximately 55,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,575% from the average daily volume of 3,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.45 ($0.58).

The company has a market capitalization of £208.83 million and a P/E ratio of 32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a €1.40 ($1.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

