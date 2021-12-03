Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 177.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.98 on Friday. Cognex has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

