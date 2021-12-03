Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.87.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 491,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,041. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

