Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $631,742.41

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 150.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 200.4% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $631,742.41 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,454.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.06 or 0.01002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00265165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032948 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

