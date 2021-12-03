Columbia Property Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CXP opened at $19.22 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 244.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Columbia Property Trust worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.