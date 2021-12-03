Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Andersons were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Andersons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,280 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

