Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 98,453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.