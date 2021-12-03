Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

