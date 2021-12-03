Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

