Comerica Bank Sells 1,029 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Genesco worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesco by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GCO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

