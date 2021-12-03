Comerica Bank Sells 2,099 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

