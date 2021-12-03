Comerica Bank Sells 8,001 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of NOW worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $926.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

