Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CMA opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

