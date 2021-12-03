Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.37 ($7.24).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.