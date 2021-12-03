CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CommScope by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CommScope by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

