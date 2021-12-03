Comparing GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) and Its Rivals

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GLG Life Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -164.88% -58.60% -11.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GLG Life Tech and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 230 620 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 50.41%. Given GLG Life Tech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s competitors have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.21 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.31

GLG Life Tech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GLG Life Tech competitors beat GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.