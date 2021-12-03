Comparing Yunji (YJ) & Its Peers

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Yunji to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunji and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.76 Yunji Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.80

Yunji’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yunji and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Yunji’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Yunji rivals beat Yunji on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

