Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.
Shares of Confluent stock traded up $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $650,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $36,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
