Connectome Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $150,740.71 and $1.85 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007037 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

