Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Up 44.0% in November

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

