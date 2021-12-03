Contentos (COS) Trading 148.1% Higher This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and $973.07 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 148.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,642,850,539 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

