Contrasting Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 21.36 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -5.85 Medicure $8.67 million 0.92 -$5.11 million ($0.51) -1.53

Medicure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Selecta Biosciences and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Medicure.

Volatility and Risk

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74% Medicure -39.51% -38.85% -21.82%

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Medicure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection. The company was founded by Albert D. Friesen on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

