Contrasting Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xponential Fitness and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $23.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.69 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

