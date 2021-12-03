Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.032-$3.090 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.600-$14.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.62.

Shares of COO traded up $13.61 on Friday, hitting $391.56. 923,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,132. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.76. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $327.44 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

