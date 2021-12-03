Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $377.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $327.44 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

