Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.07 million, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $6,757,731.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

