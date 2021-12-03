Cosmos Price Tops $31.26 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.05 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.26 or 0.00059104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,367.48 or 0.99001755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.93 or 0.00648310 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,391,479 coins and its circulating supply is 225,606,876 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

