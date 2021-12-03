Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costamare by 199.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter worth $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Costamare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

CMRE stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

