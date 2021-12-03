Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CTRYY remained flat at $$21.92 on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7868 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

