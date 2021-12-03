Craig Hallum Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

ENTG stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $90.77 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

